Phil Mickelson's much discussed long-sleeve shirts? They're now on sale

A much-discussed Phil Mickelson fashion choice is now available to the public.

Per a SportsBusiness Daily report, Mizzen+Main has unveiled to the public a Phil Mickelson Logo Collection – which offers a variety of long-sleeve button-down dress shirts that feature Lefty’s signature jump logo.

Yes, you can now buy and wear a version of the long-sleeve, button-down shirt that Mickelson first donned, to much commentary, during a Masters practice round earlier this year. The left-hander also brought out the long-sleeve apparel during action at the Players Championship.

Mickelson has not worn the long-sleeve version of these shirts since TPC Sawgrass, opting for a short-sleeve model at last week’s Memorial Tournament.

If you’re wondering about prices, they appear to start at $135, per Mizzen+Main’s website.

It isn’t cheap, but if you want to look like Lefty … now is your chance.

