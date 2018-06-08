PHOTOS: Rickie Fowler gets engaged to girlfriend Allison Stokke

Sorry, ladies. Rickie Fowler is off the market.

Fowler proposed to girlfriend Allison Stokke Friday in Southampton, N.Y. ahead of next week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Fowler and Stokke shared photos from the beachside proposal, with Fowler choosing to pop the question on National Best Friend Day.

“Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down …I WON!!” Fowler posted.

The two have been publicly dating for more than a year, before which Stokke was already well known as a track and field athlete and fitness model.

Apparently Justin Thomas was also hanging around and posted a photo of the happy couple earlier in the day.