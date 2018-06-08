Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 3

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 3

PGA Tour

Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. (Note: all times in Eastern.)

TV info

  • Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Tee times, pairings

Saturday

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • 8:25 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Nate Lashley
  • 8:34 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Tim Herron
  • 8:43 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
  • 8:52 a.m.: Casey Wittenberg, Robert Garrigus
  • 9:01 a.m.: Jonathan Randolph, Corey Conners
  • 9:10 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Parker McLachlin
  • 9:19 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Peter Malnati
  • 9:28 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Derek Fathauer
  • 9:37 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Braden Thornberry
  • 9:46 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
  • 9:55 a.m.: Chad Campbell, Zac Blair
  • 10:04 a.m.: Zecheng Dou, Harold Varner III
  • 10:13 a.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, A.J. McInerney
  • 10:22 a.m.: Cameron Percy, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10:31 a.m.: Austin Cook, Retief Goosen
  • 10:40 a.m.: Brian Gay, Charles Howell III
  • 10:49 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor
  • 10:58 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Tyler Duncan
  • 11:07 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Ken Duke
  • 11:16 a.m.: William McGirt, Keith Mitchell
  • 11:25 a.m.: Grayson Murray, Cody Gribble
  • 11:34 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brandon Harkins
  • 11:43 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Conrad Shindler
  • 11:52 a.m.: Luke List, Michael Kim
  • 12:01 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Fabián Gómez
  • 12:10 p.m.: John Peterson, Matt Jones
  • 12:19 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Grant Hirschman
  • 12:28 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Stewart Cink
  • 12:37 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Stuart Appleby
  • 12:46 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Steve Stricker
  • 12:55 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Troy Merritt
  • 1:04 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Dominic Bozzelli
  • 1:13 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Seamus Power
  • 1:22 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Brandt Snedeker
  • 1:31 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, C.T. Pan
  • 1:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Ryan Blaum

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home