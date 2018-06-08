Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. (Note: all times in Eastern.)
TV info
- Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Tee times, pairings
Saturday
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 8:25 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Nate Lashley
- 8:34 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Tim Herron
- 8:43 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
- 8:52 a.m.: Casey Wittenberg, Robert Garrigus
- 9:01 a.m.: Jonathan Randolph, Corey Conners
- 9:10 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Parker McLachlin
- 9:19 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Peter Malnati
- 9:28 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Derek Fathauer
- 9:37 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Braden Thornberry
- 9:46 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
- 9:55 a.m.: Chad Campbell, Zac Blair
- 10:04 a.m.: Zecheng Dou, Harold Varner III
- 10:13 a.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, A.J. McInerney
- 10:22 a.m.: Cameron Percy, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:31 a.m.: Austin Cook, Retief Goosen
- 10:40 a.m.: Brian Gay, Charles Howell III
- 10:49 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor
- 10:58 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Tyler Duncan
- 11:07 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Ken Duke
- 11:16 a.m.: William McGirt, Keith Mitchell
- 11:25 a.m.: Grayson Murray, Cody Gribble
- 11:34 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brandon Harkins
- 11:43 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Conrad Shindler
- 11:52 a.m.: Luke List, Michael Kim
- 12:01 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Fabián Gómez
- 12:10 p.m.: John Peterson, Matt Jones
- 12:19 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Grant Hirschman
- 12:28 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Stewart Cink
- 12:37 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Stuart Appleby
- 12:46 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Steve Stricker
- 12:55 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Troy Merritt
- 1:04 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Dominic Bozzelli
- 1:13 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Seamus Power
- 1:22 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:31 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, C.T. Pan
- 1:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Ryan Blaum
Comments