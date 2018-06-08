With help of hole-out, Dustin Johnson rises into lead in Memphis

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.:

LEADING: Dustin Johnson may be back on top of the rankings soon enough.

The World No. 2 jumped into a tie for the lead Friday when he holed out for eagle at the par-4 first (his 10th) and then added four birdies coming in to fire a 7-under 63 and take the outright lead at 10 under.

Johnson leads by one heading into the weekend at an event where he’s already won once (2012), and he now has a shot to reclaim his throne. Johnson recently lost the World No. 1 ranking to Justin Thomas, but the 33-year-old would gain it back this week with a win.

That wouldn’t be the only reason a victory would be sweet for Johnson this week. It’s been another strong season for him (seven top 10s already), but he hasn’t won since the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. That puts the 17-time PGA Tour winner in a slight drought. So it’d be nice for him to put that to rest this week, especially with the U.S. Open the following week.

He needs to hold on for two more days, but it’s usually not wise to bet against DJ.

CHASING: Johnson wasn’t the only one to go low Friday. Ryan Blaum and Andrew Putnam both fired 64s to jump into a tie for second at 9 under. Wesley Bryan posted 66 and actually lost ground, but he’s still sitting pretty in a tie for fourth at 8 under. C.T. Pan (65) is also at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: When the leader has a hole-out eagle, there’s little mystery here…

🚨 New leader! 🚨@DJohnsonPGA holes-out from 110 yards to tie the lead at -6.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Dw5yNw0XNN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Brandt Snedeker gets hot, firing a 62 to rocket 71 spots into solo sixth at 7 under. … Seamus Power, the first-round leader, had a solid day going until a closing double bogey at the ninth. The final blemish means a 1-under 69, but he’s still firmly in the hunt in a tie for seventh at 6 under. … Brooks Koepka is tied for ninth at 5 under. … Phil Mickelson goes 66-70 to find himself T-14 at 4 under. … Grant Hirschman, who finished a strong college career at Oklahoma last month, more than makes the cut in his pro debut. Consecutive sub-70 rounds have him T-19 at 3 under. … Ole Miss star Braden Thornberry rebounds from a tough opening round. A second-day 66 puts the amateur in a tie for 40th at 1 under. He was T-115 after 18 holes. Remember, Thornberry finished T-4 here last year. … Two-time defending champion Daniel Berger bogeys his final hole (the par-4 ninth) to miss the cut by a single shot at 1 over.