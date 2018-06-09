Dustin Johnson shares 54-hole lead at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.:

LEADING: Dustin Johnson is still on top in Memphis, but he has company.

The World No. 2 closed in 31 Saturday to fire a third-round 5-under 65 and move to 15 under. But his solo lead has now become a share as Andrew Putnam birdied two of his last three holes to fire a 64 and move to 15 under as well.

Johnson is looking for his second win in 2018, a victory that would move him back to World No. 1. The 33-year-old already has seven top 10s this season, but he has not won since the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Putnam, 29, is a two-time Web.com Tour winner in his second full season on the PGA Tour. This week marks his 19th event of the season, a 2017-18 campaign in which he’s posted two top 10s. Putnam entered the tournament 107th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Certainly a pair of co-leaders on different parts of the spectrum, but it could lead to an exciting Sunday.

CHASING: Well, there’s really nobody technically chasing as Johnson and Putnam are five in front of everybody else. The winner could most certainly still come from outside that pair, but nobody is close at the moment.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Stewart Cink makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth in a wonderful Saturday for him.

SHORT SHOTS: Cink didn’t just have a hole-in-one. He added on five birdies and just a single bogey in a Saturday 64 that moved him into solo third at 10 under. … Braden Thornberry, the Ole Miss star who finished T-4 here last year, could be in for a repeat performance. The amateur opened in 3-over 73 to sit T-115 but came back with 66 to make the cut. A third-round 65 puts him in a tie for 10th at 6 under. … Brooks Koepka is also at 6 under. … Phil Mickelson fires a Saturday 73 to drop 35 spots to a tie for 49th at 1 under.