Live blog: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

FedEx St. Jude Classic Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:40 a.m. ET): The early groups are out on Saturday. The red numbers are there, as a number of players are 3 under on the round. Amateur Braden Thornberry makes two early birdies to move to 3 under and into the top 20.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js