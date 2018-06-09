Mikko Korhonen builds huge 54-hole lead at Shot Clock Masters

Mikko Korhonen is still flawless heading into the final day.

A third-round 4-under 68 at the Shot Clock Masters pushed Korhonen to 13 under and his lead from a single shot to a whopping five with 18 holes to play.

He did so bogey-free, a familiar theme as Korhonen has not made a single bogey or worse for the entire tournament. That would be 13 birdies and 41 pars through three rounds in Austria.

All of that has him in position for his first European Tour win.

Korhonen, 37, has been a regular on the European Tour for much of the time since 2011 and owns 145 starts on the circuit. He has 14 top 10s in that span, with a pair of runners-up showings his best finishes to date. His highest finish this season is a solo third at the Tshwane Open.

Justin Walters fired a third-round 72 to remain in second at 8 under. Miguel Angel Jimenez, 54, sits in a tie for third at 7 under.