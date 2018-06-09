Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round

Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round

Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. (Note: all times in Eastern.)

TV info

  • Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Tee times, pairings

Sunday

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • 8:25 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Charl Schwartzel
  • 8:34 a.m.: Tim Herron, Jonathan Randolph
  • 8:43 a.m.: Fabián Gómez, John Peterson
  • 8:52 a.m.: Zecheng Dou, Harold Varner III
  • 9:01 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Derek Fathauer
  • 9:10 a.m.: Casey Wittenberg, Corey Conners
  • 9:19 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, James Hahn
  • 9:28 a.m.: Luke List, Nick Taylor
  • 9:37 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Nicholas Lindheim
  • 9:46 a.m.: Conrad Shindler, Grant Hirschman
  • 9:55 a.m.: Grayson Murray, Brandon Harkins
  • 10:04 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Keith Mitchell
  • 10:13 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Matt Jones
  • 10:22 a.m.: Austin Cook, Tyler Duncan
  • 10:31 a.m.: A.J. McInerney, Cameron Percy
  • 10:40 a.m.: Chad Campbell, Zac Blair
  • 10:49 a.m.: Parker McLachlin, Peter Malnati
  • 10:58 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Troy Merritt
  • 11:07 a.m.: William McGirt, Cody Gribble
  • 11:16 a.m.: Retief Goosen, Vaughn Taylor
  • 11:25 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler
  • 11:34 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel
  • 11:43 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Dominic Bozzelli
  • 11:52 a.m.: Robert Garrigus, Brian Gay
  • 12:01 p.m.: Ryan Blaum, Nate Lashley
  • 12:10 p.m.: Ken Duke, Stuart Appleby
  • 12:19 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Charles Howell III
  • 12:28 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Seamus Power
  • 12:37 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Steve Stricker
  • 12:46 p.m.: Scott Stallings, J.B. Holmes
  • 12:55 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Michael Kim
  • 1:04 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Braden Thornberry
  • 1:13 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Brandt Snedeker
  • 1:22 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Chez Reavie
  • 1:31 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Richy Werenski
  • 1:40 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson

