2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 3 video flyover, analysis

We continue our hole-by-hole preview of the U.S. Open with a look at hole No. 3 at Shinnecock Hills.

The par-4 third is named Peconic and unless into the wind, should play fairly short for today’s players given the turbo boast that awaits in the landing area.

Here’s the 2018 description:

Similar to No. 2, the prevailing southwest wind would be favoring the player and from the left. A new tee not only adds 22 yards to the hole; it is farther to the golfer’s left, and the fairway was also tightened on the left to make the angle of the dogleg more pronounced. The fairway is still relatively generous at 33½ yards at the 300-yard mark. A bunker on the right of the drive zone is unlikely to be in play, unless the wind reverses course.

Here is what PJ Boatwright wrote for the 1986 U.S. Open:

Bordering the left side of the hole is Shinnecock’s equally famous neighbor–the National Golf Links of America. This is a big, straight-away two-shot hole. The fairway in the drive zone has been narrowed to 30 yards. The key to the hole is an accurate tee shot because the green is relatively large and open in front. Shinnecock’s greens are, in general, not severely contoured. This one, hower, has more than its share of ripples, and there is a demanding hole location in the back right.

The No. 3 flyover:

