2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 6 video flyover, analysis

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 6.

Another hole with beautifully simple strategy–hug the hazard, improve the angle of attack for the next shot–that has taken on a more natural look after some really delicate exposure of more sand in the native areas.

PJ Boatwright’s description of the hole in 1986, then playing 471 yards:

Because the area between the tee and the fairway is slightly raised and covered with brush, it’s a “blind” tee shot–you cannot see the fairway. Some players find that a disorienting factor, but there is nothing wrong with an occasional challenge like this. Because of its length, this is a very hard hole. Incidentally, the pond, which is the only water hazard on the course, should not be an important feature of the Open. It is beyond the drive zone and about 50 yards short of the green. The bunker at the left of the green will get a lot of play.

The modern day description notes the angles as well:

Although the tee shot is typically into the wind, it’s only a 240-yard carry across the bunker on the right side of this dogleg-right hole, which features a blind tee shot. Players who favor the left side to avoid the bunker and the natural sandy area on the right will face a longer approach shot from a less desirable angle, while also bringing the bunkers on the left into play. The approach shot is to a green that pitches from back to front.

Here is a video of the flyover, via the USGA: