Dustin Johnson wins FedEx St. Jude Classic, returns to No. 1 in world

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round of the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis:

WINNER: Justin Thomas’ first stay at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking lasted just four weeks as Dustin Johnson regained the top spot in the world with a victory Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic – in walk-off fashion, too, as Johnson holed his approach for eagle at the par-4 18th.

Johnson, who spent 64 straight weeks at No. 1 before getting passed by Thomas, made just one bogey en route to shooting 4-under 66. He finished at 19 under, six shots clear of Andrew Putnam.

Of Johnson’s four birdies Sunday, two came on TPC Southwind’s only par-5s, including the second at the par-5 16th after Johnson drove his drive right and into the trees. He was able to thread his second shot through the trees and give himself a 5-footer for birdie.

There were a few wayward tee balls for Johnson on the back nine, but he was able to avoid a back-nine bogey and not let Putnam or anyone else close. Johnson’s most impressive par save Sunday was a 16-footer that he made at the par-4 12th after nearly pulling an iron out of bounds off the tee.

Johnson now has two wins at TPC Southwind after also winning in his debut, in 2012. His latest victory moved him to seven top-10s, including two wins, on the season. He also has yet to finish worse than T-17 in a stroke-play event since last summer’s BMW Championship.

JUST MISSED: Putnam, 29, finished runner-up, his third top-10 of the season, to climb from 107th in FedEx Cup points to 49th. He had made just one bogey or worse through 54 holes before making a double bogey on his opening hole Sunday. J.B. Holmes, who was coming off a T-13 at Memorial, shot 67 in the final round to finish in third at 9 under. Stewart Cink notched his first top-10 of the season, finishing fourth at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: You like walk-off eagles? From 169 yards, Johnson jarred a 9-iron to ignite the crowd.

QUOTABLE: “What a cool way to end the day, to hole that shot on 18. Obviously, a lot of good things happened this week. … It was nice to be back in the hunt, to have the lead, to play and get the juices flowing a little bit. It feels like it’s been a long time and it’s only been six months.” – Johnson

SHORT SHOTS: Two players making their pro debuts this week – Scottie Scheffler and Grant Hirschman – made the cut. Scheffler, a Texas graduate, tied for 43rd at 1 under after a final-round 72. Hirschman, an Oklahoma grad, closed in 74 to finish T-63 at 3 over. … Ole Miss rising senior Braden Thornberry was T-10 after 54 holes before closing in 72 to finish T-26 at 4 under. … Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka shot a final-round 73 to fall to T-30 at 3 under.