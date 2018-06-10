European Tour power rankings: June 11-17

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of June 11-17, 2018:

10. Ian Poulter

Plays first U.S. Open since 2015 after great play – including a PGA Tour victory at Houston – over past 12 months.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Four top-10 finishes this season have him primed for Shinnecock.

8. Henrik Stenson

Warmed up for U.S. Open with T-26 in St Jude Classic.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Placed fourth in last year’s U.S. Open. Can he go higher this year?

6. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Globetrotting hasn’t affected his game this year. Playing well heading to U.S. Open.

5. Alex Noren

Three missed cuts in last three U. S. Opens ­– it’s time he stepped up his game.

4. Jon Rahm

Two weeks off should have him well-rested for Shinnecock.

3. Francesco Molinari

He’s a fairways and greens guy, perfect for U.S. Open.

2. Rory McIlroy

How will poor performance in Masters final round affect his U.S. Open chances?

1. Justin Rose

Heads to Shinnecock in good form after Colonial win; looking for second U.S. Open victory. Gwk