European Tour power rankings: June 11-17

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of June 11-17, 2018:
10. Ian Poulter
Plays first U.S. Open since 2015 after great play – including a PGA Tour victory at Houston – over past 12 months.
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Four top-10 finishes this season have him primed for Shinnecock.
8. Henrik Stenson
Warmed up for U.S. Open with T-26 in St Jude Classic.
7. Tommy Fleetwood
Placed fourth in last year’s U.S. Open. Can he go higher this year?
6. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Globetrotting hasn’t affected his game this year. Playing well heading to U.S. Open.
5. Alex Noren
Three missed cuts in last three U. S. Opens – it’s time he stepped up his game.
4. Jon Rahm
Two weeks off should have him well-rested for Shinnecock.
3. Francesco Molinari
He’s a fairways and greens guy, perfect for U.S. Open.
2. Rory McIlroy
How will poor performance in Masters final round affect his U.S. Open chances?
1. Justin Rose
Heads to Shinnecock in good form after Colonial win; looking for second U.S. Open victory. Gwk
Comments