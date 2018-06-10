> THE FORECADDIE
A few early impressions of Shinnecock
Tiger Woods must putt better to contend at U.S. Open (Dusek)
PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson recaptures World No. 1 with FedEx St. Jude win (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Annie Park earns first LPGA win at ShopRite Classic (Nichols)
WEB.COM TOUR: Web.com Tour: Chase Wright shakes off rust to win in playoff (Kilbridge)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Tom Lehman wins after rain wipes out final round in Iowa (Kilbridge)
EURO TOUR: Finland’s Mikko Korhonen finally found a pace of play to his liking (Kilbridge)
The full field at Shinnecock Hills (Romine)
PGA Tour
20. Marc Leishman
19. Brooks Koepka
18. Paul Casey
17. Henrik Stenson
16. Alex Noren
LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
European Tour
10. Ian Poulter
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Q&A with PGA Tour rookie Norman Xiong (Shackelford)
California’s Collin Morikawa Golfweek Men’s Player of the Year
Lauren Stephenson of Alabama Golfweek Women’s Player of the Year
Andrea Gaston of USC, Oklahoma State’s Alan Bratton Golfweek Coaches of the Year
Trio of LSU Tigers teammates ready for U.S. Open test (Romine)
Will Grimmer returns to U.S. Open with experience in bag (Casey)
Team USA routs GB&I in most lopsided Curtis Cup ever (Nichols)
Curtis Cup: Ireland’s Paula Grant knows golf lasts a lifetime, but it’s not life (Nichols)
Golfweek honors Treetops’ Kevin McKinley as Father of the Year (Kaufmann)
Latest ‘backstopping’ episode raises issue of integrity (Kaufmann)
Writers’ quest: Find out ‘Who is Tiger Woods?’ (Kaufmann)
Summer review: Book delves deep into Tiger Woods’ life (Kaufmann)
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
It’s time for shot clock to squash slow play on Tour (Lynch)
Shinnecock, here we come! (Lusk)
