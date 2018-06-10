Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

June 11, 2018

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

June 11, 2018

June 11, 2018

THE FORECADDIE

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 04: EDITORS NOTE: Polarising filter used on the camera in this image; The clubhouse at sunset at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club the host venue for the 2018 US Open Championship on October 4, 2017 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

A few early impressions of Shinnecock

BY THE NUMBERS

Tiger Woods grimaces after missing a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Tiger Woods must putt better to contend at U.S. Open (Dusek)

AROUND THE TOURS

 

Jun 10, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson recaptures World No. 1 with FedEx St. Jude win (Kilbridge)

GALLOWAY, NJ - JUNE 10: Annie Park arrives at the 18th green the during the third and final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on June 10, 2018 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

LPGA: Annie Park earns first LPGA win at ShopRite Classic (Nichols)

WEB.COM TOUR: Web.com Tour: Chase Wright shakes off rust to win in playoff (Kilbridge)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Tom Lehman wins after rain wipes out final round in Iowa (Kilbridge)

EURO TOUR: Finland’s Mikko Korhonen finally found a pace of play to his liking (Kilbridge)

2018 U.S. OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 04: EDITORS NOTE: Polarising filter used on the camera in this image; The United States Open trophy placed in the long grass beside the 18th hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club the host venue for the 2018 US Open Championship on October 4, 2017 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The full field at Shinnecock Hills (Romine)

POWER RANKINGS

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Justin Thomas reacts after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Marc Leishman
19. Brooks Koepka
18. Paul Casey
17. Henrik Stenson
16. Alex Noren
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Inbee Park of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during round four of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club on April 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland signals that his second shot has gone left towards the crowds on the par 5, 17th hole during the final round of the 2018 BMW PGA Championship on the West Course at Wentworth on May 27, 2018 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Ian Poulter
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
PGA PERSPECTIVE

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Norman Xiong of the United States team lines up a putt on the 11th hole in his match against Scott Gregory of the Great Britain and Ireland team during the afternoon singles matches in the 2017 Walker Cup at the Los Angeles Country Club on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images )

Q&A with PGA Tour rookie Norman Xiong (Shackelford)

COLLEGES

Mar 16, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Collin Morikawa walks off of the ninth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

California’s Collin Morikawa Golfweek Men’s Player of the Year

Lauren Stephenson of Alabama Golfweek Women’s Player of the Year

Andrea Gaston of USC, Oklahoma State’s Alan Bratton Golfweek Coaches of the Year

Trio of LSU Tigers teammates ready for U.S. Open test (Romine)

Will Grimmer returns to U.S. Open with experience in bag (Casey)

AMATEUR

SCARSDALE, NY - JUNE 10: The United States team race onto the 18th green to celebrate after their 17-3 victory over the Gtreat Britain and Ireland team during the final day singles matches in the 2018 Curtis Cup Match at Quaker Ridge Golf Club on June 10, 2018 in Scarsdale, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Team USA routs GB&I in most lopsided Curtis Cup ever (Nichols)

SCARSDALE, NY - JUNE 08: Paula Grant of Great Britian & Ireland celebrates after a birdie putt on the 18th green during four-ball matches on day one of the 2018 Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge Golf Club on June 8, 2018 in Scarsdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Curtis Cup: Ireland’s Paula Grant knows golf lasts a lifetime, but it’s not life (Nichols)

GOLFWEEK'S FATHER OF THE YEAR

Golfweek honors Treetops’ Kevin McKinley as Father of the Year (Kaufmann)

MEDIA

NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jimmy Walker lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston on September 4, 2016 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Latest ‘backstopping’ episode raises issue of integrity (Kaufmann)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Writers’ quest: Find out ‘Who is Tiger Woods?’   (Kaufmann)

Summer review: Book delves deep into Tiger Woods’ life (Kaufmann)

SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

THE 19TH HOLE

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - MAY 06: General View of the shot clock on the 4th hole during day one of GolfSixes at The Centurion Club on May 6, 2017 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s time for shot clock to squash slow play on Tour (Lynch)

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 04: EDITORS NOTE: Polarising filter used on the camera in this image; The green on the 159 yards par 3, 11th hole "Hill Head" at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club the host venue for the 2018 US Open Championship on October 4, 2017 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Shinnecock, here we come! (Lusk)

IMAGE CREDITS

LAST TIME

EXTRA MEMORABLE

Jun 3, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

