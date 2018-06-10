> THE FORECADDIE

A few early impressions of Shinnecock

> BY THE NUMBERS

Tiger Woods must putt better to contend at U.S. Open (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson recaptures World No. 1 with FedEx St. Jude win (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Annie Park earns first LPGA win at ShopRite Classic (Nichols)

WEB.COM TOUR: Web.com Tour: Chase Wright shakes off rust to win in playoff (Kilbridge)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Tom Lehman wins after rain wipes out final round in Iowa (Kilbridge)

EURO TOUR: Finland’s Mikko Korhonen finally found a pace of play to his liking (Kilbridge)

> 2018 U.S. OPEN

The full field at Shinnecock Hills (Romine)

POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

20. Marc Leishman

19. Brooks Koepka

18. Paul Casey

17. Henrik Stenson

16. Alex Noren

15-1. Click here

LPGA

10. Sung Hyun Park

9. Jin Young Ko

8-1. Click here

European Tour

10. Ian Poulter

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Q&A with PGA Tour rookie Norman Xiong (Shackelford)

> COLLEGES

California’s Collin Morikawa Golfweek Men’s Player of the Year

Lauren Stephenson of Alabama Golfweek Women’s Player of the Year

Andrea Gaston of USC, Oklahoma State’s Alan Bratton Golfweek Coaches of the Year

Trio of LSU Tigers teammates ready for U.S. Open test (Romine)

Will Grimmer returns to U.S. Open with experience in bag (Casey)

> AMATEUR

Team USA routs GB&I in most lopsided Curtis Cup ever (Nichols)

Curtis Cup: Ireland’s Paula Grant knows golf lasts a lifetime, but it’s not life (Nichols)

> GOLFWEEK’S FATHER OF THE YEAR

Golfweek honors Treetops’ Kevin McKinley as Father of the Year (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Latest ‘backstopping’ episode raises issue of integrity (Kaufmann)

Writers’ quest: Find out ‘Who is Tiger Woods?’ (Kaufmann)

Summer review: Book delves deep into Tiger Woods’ life (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

It’s time for shot clock to squash slow play on Tour (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Shinnecock, here we come! (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: David Cannon/Getty Images; By The Numbers: Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours:Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports (Johnson); Michael Cohen/Getty Images LPGA); 2018 U.S. OPEN: David Cannon/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Rob Carr/Getty Images (McIlroy); Harry How/Getty Images (Park); David Cannon/Getty Images (McIlroy); PGA Perspective: David Cannon/Getty Images; LPGA Perspective: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports; Euro Perspective: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Colleges: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports; University of Alabama; Golfweek; LSU Athletics; Amateur: David Cannon/Getty Images; Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Media: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images; Mike Erdman/Getty Images’ The 19th Hole: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Above: David Cannon/Getty Images)

> LAST TIME

EXTRA MEMORABLE

MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters