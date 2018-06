By: Brentley Romine | June 10, 2018 11:24 am

Dustin Johnson shares the lead with Andrews Putnam entering the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

We will be tracking the action Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Sunday tee times in Memphis. Get 'em while they're hot … https://t.co/SFy9aHRlPp — Golfweek (@golfweek) June 9, 2018

