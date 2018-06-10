LPGA power rankings: June 11-17

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of June 11-17, 2018:

10. Sung Hyun Park

Feast or famine for last year’s co-POY. Four missed cuts (including at last week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic) and one victory in past five starts.

9. Jin Young Ko

Pedestrian showing outside Atlantic City. Leads tour in greens hit but ranks 49th in GIR putting.

8. Michelle Wie

Consistent season continues for Wie, whose weakest area statistically is fairways hit (122nd).

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Ranks third in money and birdies. After short break, returns to work with sister in Michigan.

6. Lexi Thompson

Couple of weeks off for a winless Thompson, who ranks 96th in putting.

5. Brooke Henderson

Returned to the tour after a family loss. Finished T-28.

4. Jessica Korda

Leads tour in scoring at 69.48. Seven top-20 showings on the season.

3. Shanshan Feng

Closing 66 vaulted her into the top 20 at the ShopRite. Ranks sixth in GIR.

2. Inbee Park

Two weeks off for HOFer. Ranks first in rounds under par, second in money and third in scoring.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Skipped her first LPGA event of the season last week. Rested major champ returns to action at the Meijer. Gwk