Alan Bratton, who coached Oklahoma State to an NCAA championship, and Southern Cal coach Andrea Gaston, who is battling cancer, have been named the Golfweek Men’s and Women’s College Coaches of the Year.
Here is a list of the Golfweek Coaches of the Year in college golf:
Golfweek Men’s Coach of the Year
2018 – Alan Bratton
2017 – Casey Martin, Oregon
2016 – John Fields, Texas
2015 – Chuck Winstead, LSU
2014 – Alan Murray, UAB
2013 – Steve Desimone, California
2012 – John Fields, Texas
2011 – Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State
2010 – Josh Gregory, Augusta State
2009 – Matt Thurmond, Washington
2008 – Chris Zambri, USC
2007 – Conrad Ray, Stanford
2006 – Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State
2005 – Rod Myers, Duke
2004 – Steve Desimone, California
2003 – Larry Penley, Clemson
2002 – Bruce Heppler, Georgia Tech
2001 – Buddy Alexander, Florida
Golfweek Women’s Coach Of The Year
2018 – Andrea Gaston, USC
2017 – Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State
2016 – Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington
2015 – Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington
2014 – Therese Hession, Ohio State
2013 – Andrea Gaston, USC
2012 – Mic Potter, Alabama
2011 – Carrie Forsyth, UCLA
2010 – Devon Brouse, Purdue
2009 – Melissa Luellen, Arizona State
2008 – Andrea Gaston, USC
2007 – Dan Brooks, Duke
2006 – Devon Brouse, Purdue
2005 – Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine
2004 – Martha Freitag, Vanderbilt
2003 – Nancy McDaniel, California
2002 – Dan Brooks, Duke
2001 – Mike Morrow, Kent State
2000 – Todd McCorkle, Arizona
1999 – Dan Brooks, Duke Gwk
