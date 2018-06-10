Alan Bratton, who coached Oklahoma State to an NCAA championship, and Southern Cal coach Andrea Gaston, who is battling cancer, have been named the Golfweek Men’s and Women’s College Coaches of the Year.

Here is a list of the Golfweek Coaches of the Year in college golf:

Golfweek Men’s Coach of the Year

2018 – Alan Bratton

2017 – Casey Martin, Oregon

2016 – John Fields, Texas

2015 – Chuck Winstead, LSU

2014 – Alan Murray, UAB

2013 – Steve Desimone, California

2012 – John Fields, Texas

2011 – Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State

2010 – Josh Gregory, Augusta State

2009 – Matt Thurmond, Washington

2008 – Chris Zambri, USC

2007 – Conrad Ray, Stanford

2006 – Mike McGraw, Oklahoma State

2005 – Rod Myers, Duke

2004 – Steve Desimone, California

2003 – Larry Penley, Clemson

2002 – Bruce Heppler, Georgia Tech

2001 – Buddy Alexander, Florida

Golfweek Women’s Coach Of The Year

2018 – Andrea Gaston, USC

2017 – Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State

2016 – Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington

2015 – Mary Lou Mulfur, Washington

2014 – Therese Hession, Ohio State

2013 – Andrea Gaston, USC

2012 – Mic Potter, Alabama

2011 – Carrie Forsyth, UCLA

2010 – Devon Brouse, Purdue

2009 – Melissa Luellen, Arizona State

2008 – Andrea Gaston, USC

2007 – Dan Brooks, Duke

2006 – Devon Brouse, Purdue

2005 – Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine

2004 – Martha Freitag, Vanderbilt

2003 – Nancy McDaniel, California

2002 – Dan Brooks, Duke

2001 – Mike Morrow, Kent State

2000 – Todd McCorkle, Arizona

1999 – Dan Brooks, Duke Gwk