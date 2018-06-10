Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Champions: Tom Lehman wins after rain wipes out final round in Iowa

PEABODY, MA - JUNE 29: Tom Lehman hits his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Salem Country Club on June 29, 2017 in Peabody, Massachusetts. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

PGA Tour Champions: Tom Lehman wins after rain wipes out final round in Iowa

Digital Edition

PGA Tour Champions: Tom Lehman wins after rain wipes out final round in Iowa

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Principal Charity Classic
WHERE: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
WINNER: Tom Lehman
MONEY: $262,500
SCORE: 13-under 131
BUZZ: Lehman shot 13 under in the rain-shortened event, which spanned just 36 holes after the third and final round was cancelled Sunday. He shot 7-under 65 in the decisive second round with six birdies, one bogey and an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole. Scott Parel, Bernhard Langer, Glen Day and Woody Austin were within striking distance but settled for T-2 finishes at 11 under. Langer moved up to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup thanks to the runner-up result. … It’s the first win of the season for Lehman, who boasts 11 career senior victories. He also has five top-10 finishes in 11 starts this season and won for the first time since the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March, 2017. Gwk

, , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home