PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Principal Charity Classic

WHERE: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

WINNER: Tom Lehman

MONEY: $262,500

SCORE: 13-under 131

BUZZ: Lehman shot 13 under in the rain-shortened event, which spanned just 36 holes after the third and final round was cancelled Sunday. He shot 7-under 65 in the decisive second round with six birdies, one bogey and an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole. Scott Parel, Bernhard Langer, Glen Day and Woody Austin were within striking distance but settled for T-2 finishes at 11 under. Langer moved up to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup thanks to the runner-up result. … It’s the first win of the season for Lehman, who boasts 11 career senior victories. He also has five top-10 finishes in 11 starts this season and won for the first time since the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March, 2017. Gwk