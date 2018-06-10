PGA Tour power rankings: June 11-17

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of June 11-17, 2018:

20. Marc Leishman

Has had up-and-down season, but his good has been really good: six top-10s, including two runner-up finishes.

19. Brooks Koepka

Final-round 73 dropped him 20 spots to T-30 at FedEx St. Jude Classic. Now it’s time to defend his U.S. Open trophy.

18. Paul Casey

Back injury that forced him out of Players didn’t appear to slow him at BMW PGA, where he was T-20.

17. Henrik Stenson

A couple of 71s prevented him from finishing better than T-26 at TPC Southwind.

16. Alex Noren

Has the tools needed for a U.S. Open and has three top-3s this year between both tours.

15. Brian Harman

Contended last year at Erin Hills and enters Shinnecock Hills with seven top-10s, though none in his last five starts.

14. Jordan Spieth

Can he end his putting woes and pull off more major magic at Shinnecock Hills?

13. Webb Simpson

Strong all-around game has him among the expected U.S. Open contenders outside the top 10 in the world rankings.

12. Bryson DeChambeau

Memorial victory was his fourth top-4 finishes in seven starts, and his putter is hot.

11. Rickie Fowler

Tied for eighth at Memorial and will play his first tournament as an engaged man, at Shinnecock Hills.

10. Rory McIlroy

Closed strong at Memorial, tying for eighth, and is among the U.S. Open favorites.

9. Tiger Woods

If he shows up at Shinnecock putting well and he strikes it like he did at Memorial, he could add another U.S. Open title.

8. Bubba Watson

Has finished outside the top 40 in two consecutive starts, which doesn’t bode well for his U.S. Open prospects.

7. Patrick Reed

Has cooled off since run of five top-10s in a row, which included his first major victory at Masters.

6. Phil Mickelson

Continued his success in Memphis with T-12 finish capped by final-round 65.

5. Jon Rahm

World No. 4 took two weeks off to prepare for Shinnecock Hills. Has three top-5s, including a win, in last four starts.

4. Jason Day

Two-time winner this season, but coming off T-44 at Memorial and searching for improved iron play.

3. Justin Rose

Enters U.S. Open with a victory and three other top-6 finishes in last seven starts.

2. Dustin Johnson

Holed out for eagle to cap six-shot victory in Memphis and regain No. 1 spot in Official World Golf Ranking.

1. Justin Thomas

May have lost his World No. 1 status, but he still leads the FedEx Cup and remains one of the U.S. Open favorites.