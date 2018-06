Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of June 11-17, 2018:

PGA Tour/USGA

What: U.S. Open

When: June 14-17

Where: Shinnecock Hills GC, Southampton, N.Y.

LPGA

What: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

When: June 14-17

Where: Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich. Gwk