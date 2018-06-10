Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golf scoreboard: June 4-10

Getty Images

Golf scoreboard: June 4-10

Digital Edition

Golf scoreboard: June 4-10

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

FedEx St. Jude Classic

TPC Southwind, Memphis

Winner: Dustin Johnson | Full results, earnings

European Tour

Shot Clock Masters

Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria

Winner: Mikko Korhonen | Full results, earnings

LPGA

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay), Galloway, N.J.

Winner: Annie Park | Full results, earnings

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

, Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home