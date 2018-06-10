Golf scoreboard: June 4-10

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
FedEx St. Jude Classic
TPC Southwind, Memphis
Winner: Dustin Johnson | Full results, earnings
European Tour
Shot Clock Masters
Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria
Winner: Mikko Korhonen | Full results, earnings
LPGA
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay), Galloway, N.J.
Winner: Annie Park | Full results, earnings
• • •
Other pro tours
- Web.com Tour: Rust-Oleum Championship
- Asian Tour: Thailand Open
- European Challenge Tour: KPMG Trophy
- Sunshine Tour: Sun City Challenge
- Mackenzie Tour: Bayview Place DCBank Open
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Bupa Match Play
- PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic
- Symetra Tour: Four Winds Invitational
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
