Web.com Tour: Chase Wright shakes off rust to win in playoff

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Rust-Oleum Championship

WHERE: Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, Ill.

WINNER: Chase Wright

MONEY: $108,000

SCORE: 17-under 271

BUZZ: Wright birdied the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with Alex Prugh to lock down his first Web.Com Tour victory. The 28-year-old Indiana graduate shot 4-under 68 in the final round to get into a playoff and bounced back from a disappointing result to start the week. Wright lost in a playoff at U.S. Open sectional qualifying Monday to miss out on a trip to Shinnecock Hills. He reversed his fortunes on the second playoff hole Sunday, striking a 7-iron to 5 feet from 170 yards for birdie at No. 18. Wright moved to No. 5 on the money list and has an excellent chance to secure PGA Tour status for next season. … Christian Brand finished solo third at 16 under while Mark Anderson and Cameron Champ were T-4 at 15 under. Gwk