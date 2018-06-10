Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, FedEx St. Jude Classic

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Tour Black 130 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
