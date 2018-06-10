Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Dustin Johnson Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Tour Black 130 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

