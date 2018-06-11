Emiliano Grillo, Ben An among additions to U.S. Open field

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Emiliano Grillo and Ben An each earned U.S. Open exemptions Monday via the Official World Golf Ranking.

Grillo qualified for his third U.S. Open after moving to No. 52 in the world rankings by Monday’s cutoff. An, ranked 57th in the world, will play his fifth U.S. Open. The two bring the number of fully exempt players to 78.

Additionally, four alternates from sectional qualifying were added to complete the 156-player field: Ryan Evans, Rikuyo Hoshino, Scott Piercy and Ted Potter Jr.

Evans, a 31-year-old from England, was first alternate from the England sectional. Hoshino, a 22-year-old from Japan, was first alternate from the Japan sectional. Piercy and Potter were first alternates from Memphis and Columbus, respectively.