Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 U.S. Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Geoff Shackelford

Justin Rose. On paper, the stars align for Rose. The only weakness in his 2018 game—approach play—has been ironed out with his recent run of strong play. The putting has been stellar all year. Also like: Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson. Two former winners of this event and one six-time runner-up will use their combinations of length, touch and experience to separate themselves at Shinnecock Hills. Yes each has minor flaws that could be exposed, but the Golf Gods seem poised to present us with a leaderboard for the ages.

Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson. Two former winners of this event and one six-time runner-up will use their combinations of length, touch and experience to separate themselves at Shinnecock Hills. Yes each has minor flaws that could be exposed, but the Golf Gods seem poised to present us with a leaderboard for the ages. Sleeper: Sam Burns. Star in the making dominated Sectional Qualifying, will follow in fellow LSU alum John Peterson’s footsteps by having his breakout moment at the U.S. Open.

Sam Burns. Star in the making dominated Sectional Qualifying, will follow in fellow LSU alum John Peterson’s footsteps by having his breakout moment at the U.S. Open. DraftKings bargain: Sam Burns ($6,400). Now that’s a bargain.

Sam Burns ($6,400). Now that’s a bargain. Fade: Jon Rahm. Yes he posted a T-5 in his last start at Colonial and he’s a huge all-around talent, but iron play has been dreadful this year by his standards and Shinnecock will expose poor work from the fairways.

Jon Rahm. Yes he posted a T-5 in his last start at Colonial and he’s a huge all-around talent, but iron play has been dreadful this year by his standards and Shinnecock will expose poor work from the fairways. Low amateur: Stewart Hagestad. The low amateur in the 2017 Masters can handle Shinnecock and has no shortage of experience here thanks to lots of friendly rounds over the course.

Brentley Romine

Justin Rose. Ranks in the top 20 in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: putting. Already has one of these U.S. Open trophies. Good chance he adds another this week. Also like: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. DJ has not only proven he can win a U.S. Open, but he’s proven he can string multiple wins together. He’s coming off a win in Memphis. JT just slipped back to No. 2 in the world after DJ’s victory and should be motivated to get back to No. 1. Fleetwood’s strengths are off the tee and around the green, which suits Shinnecock well.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. DJ has not only proven he can win a U.S. Open, but he’s proven he can string multiple wins together. He’s coming off a win in Memphis. JT just slipped back to No. 2 in the world after DJ’s victory and should be motivated to get back to No. 1. Fleetwood’s strengths are off the tee and around the green, which suits Shinnecock well. Sleeper: Emiliano Grillo. Drives it straight, hits greens and can make putts. Perfect formula for a nice U.S. Open finish.

Emiliano Grillo. Drives it straight, hits greens and can make putts. Perfect formula for a nice U.S. Open finish. DraftKings bargain: Chesson Hadley ($7,000). I’d pay more than $8,000 to roster Hadley, who has had a nice season and is well rounded statistically. Also like Gary Woodland at $6,800.

Chesson Hadley ($7,000). I’d pay more than $8,000 to roster Hadley, who has had a nice season and is well rounded statistically. Also like Gary Woodland at $6,800. Fade: Matt Kuchar. Has now gone seven starts without a top-10 and hasn’t driven it well this season.

Matt Kuchar. Has now gone seven starts without a top-10 and hasn’t driven it well this season. Low amateur: Theo Humphrey. From the Northeast and loves hard golf courses.

Theo Humphrey. From the Northeast and loves hard golf courses. Where will Tiger Woods finish? If his putter shows up, he can contend. I think he finishes top 15.

Kevin Casey