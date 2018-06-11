Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Francesco Molinari's TaylorMade equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Gear: Equipment spotted Monday at Shinnecock Hills

Check out some of the golf equipment spotted Monday At Shinnecock Hills leading into the 2018 U.S. Open:

Bill Haas

Bill Haas plays Titleist 718 AP2 irons and also is carrying a 718 T-MB 2-iron this week at Shinnecock Hills. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel uses a combination of PXG 0311 long irons and 0311T short irons, and his lob wedge has extra tungsten weights in the toe. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Danny Willett

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, has green paintfill in his Callaway irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Francesco Molinari

On Monday, Francesco Molinari had a TaylorMade Tour Preferred 2-iron and a P790 UDI 2-iron in his bag, along with his P750 irons. (David Dusek)

. . .

Stewart Hagestad

Stewart Hagestad, winner of the 2016 U.S. Mid-Am championship, qualified for the 2018 U.S. Open using a non-anchored broomstick putter. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Patrick Cantley

Patrick Cantlay,  winner of the 2017 Shiners Hospital for Children Open, plays Titleist 718 AP2 irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Scott Piercy

Scott Piercy, who teamed with Billy Horschel to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, typically uses a Titleist 917D2 driver. He tested Titleist’s new TS2 driver Monday. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim, the 2017 Players Championship winner, plays a blend of Callaway X Forged long irons and Apex MB mid- and short irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Charles Howell

Charles Howell has his initials milled into his PXG 0311T Milled wedges. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood has Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges and is still using his old Nike VR Pro blade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

