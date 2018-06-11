New Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers in play at 2018 U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Several Titleist staff players arrived at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Monday with new drivers in their bags, including Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Jimmy Walker. The drivers, the TS2 and TS3, appeared for the first time on the USGA’s conforming driver list on Monday, making them legal for play at this week’s U.S. Open.

Although Titleist was not forthcoming with details about the clubs – which are not available at retail yet, with no release date announced – the TS2 appears to be the larger of the two, especially from the face to the back of the head. It has a large weight in the back of the head that should lower the center of gravity and pull it farther back, away from the face. The TS2 has an adjustable hosel mechanism and may replace the 917D2, the higher-MOI, higher-spinning option in Titleist’s wood stable.

The TS3 driver appears to have a deeper face and a slightly smaller volume, much like the 917D3 it could replace. Unlike the TS2, the TS3 has a cylindrical, adjustable weight cartridge that appears similar to the one found in 917 drivers. This could allow golfers and custom fitters to give the TS3 a neutral, draw or fade bias.

Neither club appears to have a spin-reducing slot in the sole behind the leading edge, which Titleist had referred to as an Active Recoil Channel.