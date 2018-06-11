New Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers in play at 2018 U.S. Open

Latest
Equipment 22m ago
Gear: Equipment spotted Monday at Shinnecock Hills
Check out some of the golf equipment spotted Monday At Shinnecock Hills leading into the 2018 U.S. Open: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (…)
Professional 1hr ago
2018 U.S. Open: Return of the regular guy in Brooks Koepka
The question that follows every first-time major winner is an obvious one. Entering the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, one year removed (…)
Professional 1hr ago
2018 U.S. Open: Age-old question looms for Lefty at Shinnecock Hills
The annals of sport are littered with legends who came up shy of a coveted prize. Dan Marino took the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs 10 (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Emiliano Grillo, Ben An among additions to U.S. Open field
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Emiliano Grillo and Ben An each earned U.S. Open exemptions Monday via the Official World Golf Ranking. Grillo (…)
PGA Tour 2hr ago
Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 U.S. Open
Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help. From (…)
Digital Edition 18hr ago
June 11, 2018
> THE FORECADDIE A few early impressions of Shinnecock > BY THE NUMBERS Tiger Woods must putt better to contend at U.S. Open (Dusek) (…)
Digital Edition 19hr ago
Dustin Johnson recaptures World No. 1 with FedEx St. Jude win
Dustin Johnson already had made his point, leading by four shots on the final hole of the FedEx St. Jude Classic. He was set to reclaim (…)
Digital Edition 19hr ago
The Forecaddie: A few early impressions of Shinnecock
The Forecaddie braved the 73-degree temperatures and light breezes to stroll around Shinnecock Hills and came away with a few thoughts. (…)
Digital Edition 19hr ago
Annie Park earns first LPGA win at ShopRite Classic
Annie Park won everything as a kid. One year she literally went 14-for-14 in junior events. In college, Park, a New Yorker, started at (…)
Digital Edition 19hr ago
Summer review: Book delves deep into Tiger Woods’ life
In recounting Tiger Woods’ precipitous fall from grace in late 2009, the authors of a new biography shared a startling piece of trivia: (…)
