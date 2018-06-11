No course-specific changes at this U.S. Open for Phil

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has had two drivers in his bag at the Masters and tried to win the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines without a driver. At Bethpage Black in 2009, he broke out a special Callaway hybrid that he helped to design. He certainly isn’t afraid to experiment if he thinks a certain piece of gear will give him a site-specific advantage.

But this week at Shinnecock Hills, don’t look for Lefty to make any meaningful equipment adjustments.

“I certainly looked at that in my days preparing for this event, but I haven’t made any significant changes or added any equipment,” he said Monday afternoon. “It’s the same setup that I’ve had.”

Mickelson, who has finished as runner-up at six U.S. Opens and needs the title to complete a career Grand Slam, said there were three or four clubs he thought he might substitute into his bag based on how the course is set up. But after playing Shinnecock in preparation for the U.S. Open, he realized he would not need them.

“When I got here, the normal setup was going to do just fine,” he said.

Of course, Phil being Phil, he has used four different kinds of irons during the past few weeks.

“I have a 2-iron that I fly roughly 250 yards. That’s going to be used a lot off the tee if the fairways are firm,” Mickelson said. “The 3-wood I’ll use a lot off the tee if the fairways are soft. The driver I’ll use three or four times on certain holes and possibly more or less, depending on pin placements.”

Here is a list of the clubs Golfweek anticipates Mickelson will use at the 2018 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Fubuki J shaft

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (2) Epic Pro (4), X Forged 18 (5-7), Apex MB (8-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56, 60, 64 degrees), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #9 White

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound