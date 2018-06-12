Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 11 video flyover, analysis

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 04: EDITORS NOTE: Polarising filter used on the camera in this image; The green on the 159 yards par 3, 11th hole "Hill Head" at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club the host venue for the 2018 US Open Championship on October 4, 2017 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 11 video flyover, analysis

Golf

2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 11 video flyover, analysis

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 11.

One of my favorite par-3s on the planet is, like most of the best one-shotters, uphill.

I wrote about this phenomenon a few years ago for Golf World (sadly no link), and Shinnecock’s 11th certainly ranks with the most admired par-3s anywhere. Why? Usually the wind blows left to right, for a left to right shot shape so the golfer does not feel like the architect is fighting you. The beautifully situated green is pleasing to the eye and since it sits above you, feels like it’s at eye level.

Finally, the left bunker cut up into the slope–a William Flynn favorite move–is really not in play for most of this year’s contestants but does something to give the 11th an extra bit of life.

At 159 yards this year, the hole plays the same yardage as it did in previous Opens here and poses a very simple but difficult challenge: keep it below the hole. The infinity green is very receptive to the right shot, very penalizing to those who are long or short.

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA:

, , , , Courses, Golf

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home