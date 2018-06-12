2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 12 video flyover, analysis

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 12.

After some finesse golf, the 12 presents a masterfully bunkered tee shot where only the far right hazard is in play. The hole is 469 yards, actually three yards shorter than 1986.

First player to hit a ball on to the road 370 or so yards away is blamed for inevitable bifurcation.

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA: