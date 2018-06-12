2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 12 video flyover, analysis

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 04: EDITORS NOTE: Polarising filter used on the camera in this image: The 469 par 4, 12th hole "Tuckahoe" at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club the host venue for the 2018 US Open Championship on October 4, 2017 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 12.

After some finesse golf, the 12 presents a masterfully bunkered tee shot where only the far right hazard is in play. The hole is 469 yards, actually three yards shorter than 1986.

First player to hit a ball on to the road 370 or so yards away is blamed for inevitable bifurcation.

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA:

