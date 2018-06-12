2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 13 video flyover, analysis

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 13.

At 374 yards, the drive and pitch 13th only gave up 54 birdies last time around thanks to the few things that still give great players fits: few level stances, semi-obstructed views and another difficult green. A likely forced layup tee shot could change matters if the wind is helping.

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA: