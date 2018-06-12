2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 14 video flyover, analysis

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 04: EDITORS NOTE: Polarising filter used on the camera in this image; The 519 yards par 4, 14th hole "Thoms Elbow" at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club the host venue for the 2018 US Open Championship on October 4, 2017 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 14.

One of the prettiest holes on the planet was once lined with shrubbery and now features a wide open look and also a new back tee stretching things to 519 yards. The uphill second to a green with no sense of any backstop should return some of the happy-with-par vibe to Shinnecock’s 14th:

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA:

