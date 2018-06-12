2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 14 video flyover, analysis

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 14.

One of the prettiest holes on the planet was once lined with shrubbery and now features a wide open look and also a new back tee stretching things to 519 yards. The uphill second to a green with no sense of any backstop should return some of the happy-with-par vibe to Shinnecock’s 14th:

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA: