2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 8 video flyover, analysis

It’s a tradition here pre-U.S. Open: counting down the holes until Shinnecock Hills hosts a fourth modern-era U.S. Open over its magnificent William Flynn design.

Here is a look at No. 8.

The par-4 8th has been lengthened 41 yards and even then, the lovely strategy carved out by Toomey and Flynn is rendered meaningless by all but a gale force headwind.

The 250-yard carry to get the best angle of attack at the green won’t be an issue for most of the field at this 439 yarder that played 367 yards when the U.S. Open was played here in 1986. Eat your Wheaties kids!

The flyover of your last “flat” walk of the round before Shinnecock ramps up the walk from park-like to rolling to downright combative:

Here is the video flyover, via the USGA: