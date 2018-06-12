Best of 2018 U.S. Open merchandise

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – As the USGA begins a run of time-tested venues, Mary Lopuszinski’s job gets a little easier. After all, if you’re in charge of trying to please a wide array of buying taste buds, there are few logos as iconic as the next three U.S. Opens: Shinnecock Hills, Pebble Beach and Winged Foot.

This year’s selections again center around the Shinnecock club logo, but Lopuszinski’s team has welcomed more nautical homages and other twists from the largest variety of vendors to have supplied the U.S. Open shop. Here are just some of the great finds for fans coming to the U.S. Open…

Golf Umbrella ($55) – It’s black and has a simple USGA logo on the outside, but when you open up this beauty there is a glorious image of Shinnecock Hills’ 16th hole. Even better, the forecast suggests the umbrella won’t be needed this week.

Nautical Themed Hat ($28) – Several items including t-shirts, long sleeves and this hat feature a special nautical log developed for the 2018 U.S. Open. In multiple colors.

Signs By The Sea Oar ($198) – The company making a wide array of wood-based novelty items has the standout collection this year, steered by a U.S. Open-themed oar. If that’s too bulky, the $75 nautical compass is a fun option.

Floral Print Golf Shirt ($86) – Polo found a nice balance between colorful and classy with a floral print golf shirt. Even better, the U.S. Open logo is discreetly weaved in on the front pocket.

Under Armour Women’s Full Zip ($98) – The “Storm Daytona” features a vibrant and textured design, is ultra lightweight and blends tech with timeless simplicity. The color is white but the trim is “overcast.”

Shinnecock Fescue Breeze Candle ($28) – Hand poured in the Hamptons by – wait for it – Hamptons Handpoured, this subtle scent captures a nice blend of ocean breeze and links grass. A whopping 40-hour burn from this soy candle will leave you remembering the 2018 U.S. Open for some time.

Hand-stitched Pillow ($150) – Who doesn’t want a classy reminder of the U.S. Open every time they sit down. Amazing details and quality have made this one a hot-seller despite the price.

Seamus Bottle Opener ($98) – Now a staple of U.S. Open merchandise, Seamus Golf’s made-in-the-USA items range from a $65 driver head cover to a tartan pin flag, but this year’s feather bottle opener is the ultimate Shinnecock collectible.

Tervis Tumbler ($20, plus $4 for the blue lid) – You didn’t think you needed another Tervis Tumbler but then you also didn’t see the colorful and new twist on the popular beverage containers.

The Poster ($22 unframed, $135 framed) – Lee Wybranski knows when to get creative and when to let the subject matter tell the story. This year’s poster is a stunner.