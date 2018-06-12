Closer look at the 20 amateurs competing in 118th U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – This year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills will feature the most amateurs (20) in a U.S. Open since 1962, when 20 amateurs competed at Oakmont Country Club. There were 23 amateurs before the week, but three sectional qualifiers – Sulman Raza, Cole Miller and Mickey DeMorat – opted to turn pro in time for their U.S. Open debuts.

Here is a closer look at the 20 amateurs in the field:

Shintaro Ban: The UNLV grad secured Mountain West Player of the Year honors as a senior and won the California State Amateur champion in 2016. He advanced to his first U.S. Open out of the Daly City, Calif., sectional.

Philip Barbaree: One of two amateurs in the field who has won a U.S. Junior Amateur. (Barbaree did it in 2015, rallying from 5 down with eight holes to play in Bluffton, S.C. – a championship record.) He is a rising junior at LSU and co-medaled at the Richmond, Texas, sectional to advance to his sixth USGA championship and first U.S. Open.

Jacob Bergeron: Barbaree’s LSU teammate (there are three current Tigers in the field this week) also co-medaled in Richmond, Texas, to reach his first U.S. Open. His dad, Wendell, is on his bag this week at Shinnecock Hills.

Harry Ellis: The reigning British Amateur champion recently completed his college career at Florida State. This is his third major start after playing in this year’s Masters and last summer’s British Open. He was born in Southampton, England.

Luis Gagne: The rising LSU senior advance to sectionals on a coin flip before taking the sectional medal in Jupiter, Fla. He made it to the quarterfinals of the 2016 U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills. He’s also good friends with Andy Zhang, who became the youngest to play a U.S. Open when he teed it up at Olympic Club in 2012 as a 14-year-old.

Noah Goodwin: Competing this week thanks to a new exemption given to winners of the U.S. Junior, which Goodwin won in 2017. He also was the runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Junior. He enrolled at SMU a semester early and will be a sophomore next season. He recently made his PGA Tour debut at the Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest.

Doug Ghim: The Texas grad is making his final start as a professional. He won the 2018 Hogan Award with his biggest highlight of the past year being winning low-amateur honors at the Masters. He went 4-0 at the Walker Cup last fall after finishing runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Amateur. His dad, Jeff Ghim, will caddie again for him. He will make his pro debut next week at the Travelers Championship.

Will Grimmer: The Ohio State player competed in the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where he missed the cut. He earned this year’s ticket to Shinnecock Hills after medaling at the Springfield, Ohio, sectional.

Stewart Hagestad: The 2017 Masters low amateur is playing in his second straight U.S. Open after advancing out of the Summit, N.J. sectional. The 27-year-old won the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur and was a member of the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team. He’s using the same prototype putter as Adam Scott this week.

Franklin Huang: Just finished his Stanford career this past season, where he was named to the All-Pac-12 second team. This is his first U.S. Open start. Stands 5 feet, 8 inches, but packs a lot of punch in his golf game.

Theo Humphrey: The Vanderbilt grad advanced to the semifinals of last summer’s U.S. Amateur at Riviera. Tends to play hard, classic golf courses well. Was the SEC Player of the Year as a senior.

Ryan Lumsden: The rising Northwestern senior was named to the All-Big Ten first team. He is from England and was the only amateur to make it through the Columbus, Ohio, sectional this year.

Matt Parziale: The reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur champion is also a firefighter and is competing in his first U.S. Open. He was exempt into the field this week.

Garrett Rank: The 30-year-old mid-amateur became a full-time National Hockey League official in 2016-17 after working for several years in the American Hockey League. He was called into action during the first-round playoff series this year between the Blue Jackets and Capitals. Rank, who overcame a cancer scare at age 23, was the runner-up in the 2012 U.S. Mid-Amateur. He has competed in 15 USGA championships, including six U.S. Amateurs.

Rhett Rasmussen: The BYU player was one of four amateurs to make it through out of the Daly City, Calif., sectional, which awarded five spots. It was his fourth straight year in sectionals. He won his age division at the Junior Worlds in 2014.

Kristoffer Reitan: The Norwegian is still amateur despite leaving Texas midway through his freshman year this past season. This is his first U.S. Open start. He made it through the England sectional.

Tyler Strafaci: The Georgia Tech player won a playoff at his sectional qualifier in Jupiter, Fla., to advance to his first U.S. Open. He is the grandson of Frank Strafaci, who won the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship and went on to become the executive director of the Florida State Golf Association and director of golf at Doral Country Club.

Braden Thornberry: The 2017 NCAA individual champion is a rising senior at Ole Miss. He recently made the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where he tied for fourth last year. He also represented the U.S. in the 2017 Walker Cup and is competing in his first U.S. Open.

Timothy Wiseman: Won a playoff at the Springfield, Ohio, sectional to earn his first trip to a U.S. Open. He is a rising senior at Ball State and is the only Cardinal to play a U.S. Open while still in college.

Chun-An Yu: The Arizona State sophomore has won three college events in two season in Tempe. This is his first U.S. Open start. Was born in Taiwan and won two prestigious junior titles in 2015 – the AJGA Junior Players and Western Junior.