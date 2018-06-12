VIDEO: Donald Trump impersonator humors players at U.S. Open

President Donald Trump showed up to and took center stage at the U.S. Women’s Open in New Jersey last year, so why not come to this year’s U.S. Open in New York!

Well, Trump is a busy man and last year’s Women’s Open took place at one of his courses (and he certainly does not own Shinnecock Hills). But there is a guy who looks and acts a lot like Trump on the grounds this week!

We present to you the Donald Trump impersonator at Shinnecock, and oh does he have this impression nailed…

Never know who will turn up at Shinnecock Hills…👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/5bhGqKa8N2 — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) June 11, 2018

Good stuff. If this man would be there to greet the eventual champion on Sunday, we wouldn’t complain.