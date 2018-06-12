What Tiger Woods said at his U.S. Open press conference Tuesday

A calm, ebullient and upbeat Tiger Woods spoke to media members Tuesday at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y.

“It feels good to be here,” he said. “I’ve missed playing the U.S. Open.”

In his pre-U.S. Open press conference, the 14-time major champion covered a lot of topics, including a couple of references to his $20 million yacht “Privacy” as a “dingy.”

This will be Woods’ 20th U.S. Open and his first since 2015.

Here is some of what he said:

On not winning a major in a decade “I don’t like that feeling. Over last 10 years I haven’t done it, but the first few years of my career I did well.”

On his Sunday run at Valspar: “I felt very calm. I’ve been there so many times in my career, it felt familiar.”

On his past Opens at Shinnecock Hills: “I remember Greg (Norman) had the Saturday slam that year … led all four majors on Saturday.”

On his long-time rival and pal, Phil Mickelson: “We’re certainly on the back end of our careers. When you are able to do something for two plus decades, you get to know someone really well.”

On the extra putter in his bag: “What I’ve done is putt with those putters a lot. At Memorial I just didn’t feel comfortable with it.”

On his close calls thus far in 2018: “I’ve had my opportunities and am thankful for that. I wasn’t sure if I’d have a chance to win again.”

On his progress in the past 12 months: “Last June, it was about my standard of life. Forget golf. Can I actually participate in my kids’ lives again? A lot of this is pure bonus because of where I was.”

