Houston Open saved in 5-year deal involving group led by Astros owner

The Houston Open is alive after all!

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday a five-year partnership with the Astros Foundation and its Board of Directors, led by Astros Owner & Chairman Jim Crane, for the Houston Open beginning in 2019.

That’s right, the Houston Open is here to stay for at least five more years.

The terms of the deal state the Astros Foundation will operate the tournament and serve as the host organization. The tournament will move to the fall portion of the season, with its next iteration coming in the fall of 2019 during the 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign. The tournament will be played at the Golf Club of Houston.

It was just two months ago that the Golf Club of Houston declined to host the event going forward. The layout had served as host since 2003 and that news seemed a possible fatal blow to a tournament that had lost its title sponsor (Shell) for the 2018 event and struggled to find a new one.

The news appeared grimmer, too, when Detroit was announced as a future PGA Tour site, and reports surfaced as well that Minnesota would be getting a Tour event as well.

In the meantime, the Houston Golf Association (which ran the event) had missed the Tour’s June 1 deadline to get a sponsor for the tournament.

But Crane got proactive. The owner put together a group of local investors and sent his proposal (which included the call for a fall date) to the PGA Tour after the HGA deadline had passed. (The Golf Club of Houston also got back on board.)

Those local sponsors will help fund the event in this five-year commitment.

The Houston Open’s roots on the Tour go back to 1946 and the event had turned its date of the week before the Masters into a gem on the calendar.

That spot is gone, but thankfully the tournament lives on.

“The PGA Tour has a rich history in Houston dating back to 1946, and we’re thrilled to share this great news today regarding the Houston Open,” said Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner. “The event has always made a significant charitable impact by virtue of tremendous partners and outstanding community support, and thanks to the Astros Foundation and Jim Crane, these works including support of The First Tee of Greater Houston will continue.”