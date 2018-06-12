Jason Day tells funny stories about Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson at U.S. Open

If you’re going to use your U.S. Open presser for anything, you might as well use it to joke about your friends.

Jason Day took full advantage of the opportunity Tuesday at Shinnecock Hills.

The Aussie was asked a couple of questions about Tiger Woods, with one of the queries being about whether Woods has been less forthcoming with advice and slower to return Day’s messages since the 14-time major champion’s return to golf.

Day gave us some gold with this retort:

“I texted him the other day. I sent him a picture. It was him at this event in 2004, and he had, looked like, MC Hammer pants on. I’m like, ‘Hey, man, look at these pants. They’re terrible.’ He had plates on them and everything. It was like the old school stuff. And he didn’t text me back.”

OK. Surely, Day is exaggerati… oh no, he’s so right.

We have visual evidence of Woods’ pants choices from that 2004 U.S. Open:

Yep, that’s an *interesting* look there, Tiger.

After messing with Woods, though, Day did clarify that he remains a good friend, adding, “most of the time, he texts back.”

And Woods can feel comfort in that he wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of Day’s jokes Tuesday. The Aussie also got in on Bubba Watson.

Day is one of the Tour players known to travel in an RV, and he’s brought his to Shinnecock Hills this week. Watson apparently joined this RV enclave recently.

As Day explained, Watson has already made RV life a little bit more interesting with this messy episode:

“Bubba just got one this year, and I’m very kind of more private, and he’s – he’s – yeah, he’s a little bit more outgoing, and I think we’re at Augusta, and he walks under my bus, and he’s like, hey, man, what are you doing? I’m just sitting in the bus watching TV. He’s like okay. And he’s standing there. And I’m like, do you want to come inside? And he’s eating a burrito, and he decides to come in and talk to me for about 30 minutes. He gets his burrito all over the ground and then just leaves. Actually, it’s nice to have people like that around, you know, to mess your bus up when you need them to.”

Jason Day will be here all week, folks!

Any time you want to tell us a tale about one of your Tour buddies, Jason … we’re all ears.