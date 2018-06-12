Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PHOTOS: Tiger Woods' Tuesday U.S. Open practice round

Here are the best photos from Tiger Woods’ Tuesday practice round at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the U.S. Open…

Tiger Woods approaches the pin on the fifth green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Tiger Woods, left, and Bryson DeChambeau approach the seventh green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Jun 12, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Tiger Woods chips onto the 5th green during Tuesday’s practice round of the 118th U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 12: Butch Harmon, golf instructor, talks with Tiger Woods of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 12: Tiger Woods of the United States smiles as he walks across the eighth green during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 12: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the third green during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 12: Tiger Woods of the United States picks up a club on the seventh hole during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 12: Butch Harmon (C), golf instructor, talks with Tiger Woods of the United States as Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

