PHOTOS: Tiger Woods' Tuesday U.S. Open practice round

Here are the best photos from Tiger Woods’ Tuesday practice round at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the U.S. Open…
2018 U.S. Open: Why Tiger Woods will and won't contend at Shinnecock Hills
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Everyone knows Chris “Mad Dog” Russo around the five boroughs, but he still had to ask while hanging around the (…)
Backstopping controversy brings out competitive fire in Fox’s Paul Azinger
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – In an era when relationships among the world’s best golfers lean more toward hugs than hostility, Paul Azinger is an (…)
