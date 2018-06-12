How fast are Shinnecock's greens? This video might terrify you

It’s a U.S. Open, so we know the greens are going to be firm and fast at Shinnecock Hills. But it’s always nice to have video reminder of just how terrifying U.S. Open surfaces can get.

We got some Monday thanks to Jeff Smith, a rising golf instructor who teaches Aaron Wise and Norman Xiong. (He has also helped up-and-coming Alabama star Wilson Furr find his game again.)

With Wise in the U.S. Open field, Smith is on site at Shinnecock. And he’s happy to show viewers what players will be in for.

Here’s a video he posted dropping a ball on the 18th green. You think you’ve played fast greens before? Watch this…

And this was MONDAY at the U.S. Open. Imagine how crazy things could get by Thursday if organizers so wished!

Considering the madness of 2004, we’re sure everything is being done to keep conditions within reason for this week’s event.

But still expect a very difficult tournament, as this footage will attest.