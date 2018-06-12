Sophia Schubert gets taste of U.S. Open at Celebration of Champions

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Sophia Schubert warmed up on the range two slots over from Justin Rose. The 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion looked over at Symetra Tour pro Taylor Totland and gushed: “Can you believe we’re hitting on the driving range at the U.S. Open? This is freakin’ ridiculous.”

The USGA’s new Celebration of Champions, a four-hole, alternate-shot exhibition at Shinnecock Hills, features winners from its 2017 championships. Schubert didn’t get to play the four holes prior to the televised event, but she did get to park with the players and move freely inside the ropes. Fellow Texas standout Doug Ghim, who is playing in his first U.S. Open, is on the bag. At least he knows his way around Nos. 10-13.

Schubert plans to stick around Southampton until Friday watching the action. Her main goals this week are to meet Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. She saw Spieth on the range but was too nervous to approach the fellow Longhorn.

“I think he knows who I am,” she said.

Schubert, fresh off an absolute drumming of Great Britain and Ireland at the Curtis Cup, will compete in the Ricoh Women’s British Open next month, her fourth major appearance, as part of her U.S. Amateur spoils.

Whether or not she will defend her Amateur title in her native Tennessee is still uncertain. The Women’s British Open is the week before the Women’s Amateur. Should she make the cut at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, she’d take an overnight flight on Sunday and play Round 1 of stroke play the next day at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs.

“Told me they would give me the last tee time,” said Schubert.