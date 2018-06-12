Stewart Hagestad using Adam Scott's prototype putter at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Eyebrows popped up a few weeks ago when Adam Scott arrived at The Memorial with a broomstick-style putter, and this week at the 118th U.S. Open, spectators will see twice as many of that style of club. Stewart Hagestad, the winner of the 2016 U.S. Mid-Am and the low amateur at the 2017 Masters, will compete at Shinnecock Hills using one of the putters originally made for the Australian star.

While Scott recently returned to using a Scotty Cameron Select Kombi, Hagestad, 27, who is in the field after making it through sectional qualifying in New Jersey last week, is using a Scotty Cameron Futura Rev. 10. It is a prototype that Cameron and his team developed for Scott and that Scott used to win the 2013 Masters.

Since 2016, anchoring the club to the body has been banned by USGA and R&A rules. However, the long putters themselves are still legal, so long as they are not anchored. Scott and Hagestad both hold the top of the putter slightly away from their clavicle, as does Bernhard Langer on the PGA Tour Champions.

Hagestad, who played college golf at USC and was on the winning 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team, knew he needed to get away from his traditional approach after putting poorly a few years ago at the Pac-12 Championship, so he started using the broomstick putter and had success with it. After the anchoring ban went into effect, Hagestad played in the Los Angeles Country Club club championship while looking at the hole on every putt from inside 15 feet.

“I putted awful that week, and immediately realized that it wasn’t going to work,” Hagestad said. “That afternoon I grabbed the tall guy, threw it off my chest and it felt so weird. But I knew where the ball was going inside 6 feet.”

Through practice and drills, he has been able to improve his performance on longer putts, too, which is good because it does not sound like there was another option.

“To me, it was either figure it out, drop your standards or start playing tennis,” he said.