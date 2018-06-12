The Forecaddie: Tiger Woods, happy on yacht, warns someone might miss U.S. Open tee time

Something about Tiger Woods staying on his yacht provides endless fascination for The Forecaddie, particularly given the Montauk Yacht Club’s 33-mile distance from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

In past U.S. Opens here, Woods said he stayed nearby. He claimed in Tuesday’s U.S. Open media session that staying north of the course makes traffic “so much easier,” though The Man Out Front checked and Woods faced an hour-long drive back following his presser.

Locals insist Woods has to be helicoptering to the course given the length of his drive, and The Forecaddie hears Woods made a healthy offer to rent one of Sebonack Golf Club’s incredible members cabins following a recent visit. But the club’s lodging has been booked for years and they kindly told Woods no.

So Tiger will commute from the tip of Long Island and at least take comfort knowing he’s not coming from the other direction.

“There are a few guys so far this week who have said it’s taken them from the hotel 2 1/2 to 3 hours,” Woods said. “And, you know, there’s a good chance that someone might miss their time. You get a little traffic, you get maybe a little fender bender, it’s not inconceivable someone could miss their time.”