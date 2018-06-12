The Forecaddie: U.S. Open competitor Doug Ghim picks up caddie gig

When amateur Doug Ghim showed up on the range Tuesday afternoon at Shinnecock Hills after a long day of practice for his U.S. Open debut, he took one look at Sophia Schubert’s Curtis Cup staff bag and sighed.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be getting me,’ ” Ghim quipped.

All jokes aside, though, Ghim was happy to be caddying for his fellow Texas Longhorn in the inaugural USGA Celebration of Champions, a four-hole golf exhibition honoring the winners of 2017 USGA championships. Schubert, the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur winner, was one of 12 participants.

The Forecaddie admires the gesture by Ghim. Major championships put many players on edge, yet Ghim was excited to make good on his promise to carry Schubert’s bag.

“It’s kind of fun to be on the other side and not have the stress of playing this golf course for a few holes because it’s so brutal,” Ghim said. “This is a great thing that the USGA has done, and I had a good time.”

The Man Out Front also asked Ghim how his caddying ability matched up to that of his father, Jeff Ghim, who has looped for much of Ghim’s amateur career and will carry the bag this week at the U.S. Open.

“I am younger, so I’m walking faster than he is,” Ghim said with a smile.

Ghim will have to hit the shots again Wednesday, his final day of practice before he begins his first U.S. Open at 7:18 a.m. Thursday.

So what is Ghim expecting in his final event as an amateur before he begins his pro career next week at the Travelers?

“A difficult golf course. The best players in the world. Just going to go out there and play my game and see how that stacks up,” Ghim said. “I’ve never seen a course this difficult yet. … The winner will turn out to be the guy who struggles the least and has the best attitude.”

After watching Ghim wear a caddie bib Tuesday, TMOF thinks one would be hard-pressed to find a player with a better attitude than Ghim.