U.S. Open scripting: What some players are wearing at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Here’s a closer look at what some players will be wearing at the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills:
Rickie Fowler
Puma
(scripting image pictured above)
THURSDAY: Highlight Stripe Polo ($75), Pounce Pants (peacoat, $80), P Snapback Cap (red/white/blue, $28)
FRIDAY: EVOKNIT Block Polo (plasma, $75), 6 Pocket Pant (peacoat, $80), P Snapback Cap (peacoat heather/white, $28)
SATURDAY: Roadmap Polo (bright white/paradise pink, $75), Pounce Pants (quarry, $80), P Snapback Cap (white, $28)
SUNDAY: Pounce Aston Polo (vibrant, $55), 6 Pocket Pant (bright white, $80), P Snapback Cap (white/orange), $28
• • •
Dustin Johnson
Adidas
THURSDAY: Ultimate365 Rugby Stripe Polo (white/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
FRIDAY: climachill Iconic Polo (carbon/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
SATURDAY: Ultimate365 Rugby Stripe Polo (trace purple/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
SUNDAY: climachill Iconic Polo (white/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
• • •
Jordan Spieth
Under Armour
THURSDAY: UA Threadborne Infinite Polo (neon coral/bass blue, $85), UA Threadborne Pant (white, $100), UA Spieth 2 ($200)
FRIDAY: UA Threadborne Polo (academy blue heather/rhino gray, $70), UA Threadborne Pant (white, $100), UA Spieth 2 ($200)
SATURDAY: UA Playoff Polo (whit/bass blue $85), UA Showdown Pant (academy, $80), UA Spieth 2 ($200)
SUNDAY: UA Threadborne Outer Glow Polo (neon coral light heather/rhino gray $80), UA Threadborne Pant (academy, $100), UA Spieth 2 ($200)
• • •
Justin Thomas
Ralph Lauren
THURSDAY: Stretch Vintage Lisle (resort pink, $89.50), 4 Way Stretch Printed Pant (grasshoppers, $165)
FRIDAY: Stripe Vintage Lisle (french navy/plato green/white/resort pink, $89.95), Performance Chino Golf Pant (plato green, $98.50)
SATURDAY: Solid Vintage Lisle (french navy, $89.95), Performance Chino Golf Pant (resort pink, $98.50)
SUNDAY: Solid Vintage Lisle (summer royal, $89.50), Performance Chino Golf Pant (pure white, $98.50)
• • •
Sergio Garcia
Adidas
THURSDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Polo (trace purple, $70), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
FRIDAY: Ultimate365 Engineered 3-Stripe Polo (white/grey, $75), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
SATURDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Polo (hi-res red, $70), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
SUNDAY: Ultimate365 Engineered 3-Stripe Polo (trace purple, $75), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)
• • •
Bryson DeChambeau
Puma
THURSDAY: PWRCOOL Adapt Polo (peacoat, $70), Pounce Pants (white, $80), Ignite PWRADAPT (peacoat, $170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)
FRIDAY: Aston Polo (high risk red, $55), Stretch Pounce Pants (white pepper, $80), PWRADAPT Leather Shoes ($170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)
SATURDAY: Bonded Tech Polo (quarry/white, $70), Stretch Pounce Pants (quarry, $80), PWRADAPT Leather Shoes ($170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)
SUNDAY: Clubhouse Polo (high risk red, $60), Stretch Pounce Pant (peacoat, $80), Ignite PWRADAPT (peacoat, $170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)
• • •
Jon Rahm
Adidas
THURSDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo (hi-res red/white heather, $65), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)
FRIDAY: adidas 3-Stripes Polo (grey three, $55), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)
SATURDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo (trace purple/white heather, $65), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)
SUNDAY: adidas 3-Stripes Polo (hi-res red, $55), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)
• • •
Daniel Berger
Lacoste
THURSDAY: Men’s Sport Striped Stretch Golf Polo (white/red, $67.99)
FRIDAY: Men’s Sport Lettering Stretch Technical Jersey Golf Polo Shirt (navy blue/medway white, $67.99)
SATURDAY: Men’s Sport Striped Stretch Golf Polo (navy/white, $67.99)
SUNDAY: Men’s Sport Lettering Stretch Technical Jersey Golf Polo Shirt (medway white/navy blue, $67.99)
• • •
Marc Leishman
Callaway (footwear)
THURSDAY-SUNDAY: LaGrange Golf Shoe (red/white/blue, $199.95)
