U.S. Open scripting: What some players are wearing at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Here’s a closer look at what some players will be wearing at the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills:

Rickie Fowler

Puma

(scripting image pictured above)

THURSDAY: Highlight Stripe Polo ($75), Pounce Pants (peacoat, $80), P Snapback Cap (red/white/blue, $28)

FRIDAY: EVOKNIT Block Polo (plasma, $75), 6 Pocket Pant (peacoat, $80), P Snapback Cap (peacoat heather/white, $28)

SATURDAY: Roadmap Polo (bright white/paradise pink, $75), Pounce Pants (quarry, $80), P Snapback Cap (white, $28)

SUNDAY: Pounce Aston Polo (vibrant, $55), 6 Pocket Pant (bright white, $80), P Snapback Cap (white/orange), $28

• • •

Dustin Johnson

Adidas

THURSDAY: Ultimate365 Rugby Stripe Polo (white/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

FRIDAY: climachill Iconic Polo (carbon/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

SATURDAY: Ultimate365 Rugby Stripe Polo (trace purple/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

SUNDAY: climachill Iconic Polo (white/grey, $80), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

• • •

Jordan Spieth

Under Armour

THURSDAY: UA Threadborne Infinite Polo (neon coral/bass blue, $85), UA Threadborne Pant (white, $100), UA Spieth 2 ($200)

FRIDAY: UA Threadborne Polo (academy blue heather/rhino gray, $70), UA Threadborne Pant (white, $100), UA Spieth 2 ($200)

SATURDAY: UA Playoff Polo (whit/bass blue $85), UA Showdown Pant (academy, $80), UA Spieth 2 ($200)

SUNDAY: UA Threadborne Outer Glow Polo (neon coral light heather/rhino gray $80), UA Threadborne Pant (academy, $100), UA Spieth 2 ($200)

• • •

Justin Thomas

Ralph Lauren

THURSDAY: Stretch Vintage Lisle (resort pink, $89.50), 4 Way Stretch Printed Pant (grasshoppers, $165)

FRIDAY: Stripe Vintage Lisle (french navy/plato green/white/resort pink, $89.95), Performance Chino Golf Pant (plato green, $98.50)

SATURDAY: Solid Vintage Lisle (french navy, $89.95), Performance Chino Golf Pant (resort pink, $98.50)

SUNDAY: Solid Vintage Lisle (summer royal, $89.50), Performance Chino Golf Pant (pure white, $98.50)

• • •

Sergio Garcia

Adidas

THURSDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Polo (trace purple, $70), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

FRIDAY: Ultimate365 Engineered 3-Stripe Polo (white/grey, $75), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

SATURDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Polo (hi-res red, $70), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

SUNDAY: Ultimate365 Engineered 3-Stripe Polo (trace purple, $75), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80), Tour360 Knit Shoes ($180)

• • •

Bryson DeChambeau

Puma

THURSDAY: PWRCOOL Adapt Polo (peacoat, $70), Pounce Pants (white, $80), Ignite PWRADAPT (peacoat, $170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)

FRIDAY: Aston Polo (high risk red, $55), Stretch Pounce Pants (white pepper, $80), PWRADAPT Leather Shoes ($170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)

SATURDAY: Bonded Tech Polo (quarry/white, $70), Stretch Pounce Pants (quarry, $80), PWRADAPT Leather Shoes ($170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)

SUNDAY: Clubhouse Polo (high risk red, $60), Stretch Pounce Pant (peacoat, $80), Ignite PWRADAPT (peacoat, $170), Tour Driver Cap ($40)

• • •

Jon Rahm

Adidas

THURSDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo (hi-res red/white heather, $65), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)

FRIDAY: adidas 3-Stripes Polo (grey three, $55), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)

SATURDAY: Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo (trace purple/white heather, $65), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)

SUNDAY: adidas 3-Stripes Polo (hi-res red, $55), Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pants ($80)

• • •

Daniel Berger

Lacoste

THURSDAY: Men’s Sport Striped Stretch Golf Polo (white/red, $67.99)

FRIDAY: Men’s Sport Lettering Stretch Technical Jersey Golf Polo Shirt (navy blue/medway white, $67.99)

SATURDAY: Men’s Sport Striped Stretch Golf Polo (navy/white, $67.99)

SUNDAY: Men’s Sport Lettering Stretch Technical Jersey Golf Polo Shirt (medway white/navy blue, $67.99)

• • •

Marc Leishman

Callaway (footwear)

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: LaGrange Golf Shoe (red/white/blue, $199.95)

