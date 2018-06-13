How to watch Round 1 of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

No matter where you are or what device you’re on, here’s a guide for following Thursday’s first-round coverage of the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: FS1 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) FOX (6 p.m.-9 p.m.)
- ONLINE (At USOpen.com): Featured groups of Bubba Watson + Jason Day + Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia + Jon Rahm + Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rory McIlroy + Jordan Spieth + Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas + Dustin Johnson + Tiger Woods. (7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)
- RADIO: FOX Sports SiriusXM (7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
