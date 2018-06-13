Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas surprised to learn of USGA's new 2-hole playoff format

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas revealed a curious case of blissful ignorance Tuesday at Shinnecock Hills.

Both learned of the U.S. Golf Association changing its 18-hole playoff to determine ties. In the event of a tie, the U.S. Open will now be a two-hole aggregate playoff.

The decision was announced in February.

“It’s still 18 holes, right?” Spieth asked when questioned. “I didn’t even know.”

Spieth suggested he had looked at Monday’s weather forecast with the old 18-hole format in mind.

“So shows you what I know,” he said.

Hours later, Thomas visited the media center and mentioned some lunch-time discussion about Spieth’s admission.

“I saw about three people say he didn’t know. I’m like well, I’m glad I read this because I didn’t know either,” Thomas said.

So there you have it. Two of the game’s more detail-driven players apparently so focused on their game that they didn’t know about a historic change in policy.

“I mean, if I have a chance to win the U.S. Open, I don’t care if it’s a two-hole playoff or a 72-hole tournament,” Thomas said. “I’ll take a playoff right now.”

Just be ready to head to the 17th tee Sunday.