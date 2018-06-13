Men's Big Ten Championship heading to Philadelphia Cricket Club in 2019

The Big Ten Conference has announced that the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club will serve as the host site for the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships. The championship is scheduled to be held from April 26-28. Last year, the championship was held at Baltimore Country Club.

“This is another great step for golf in the Big Ten Conference and it continues a strong trend of outstanding venues for our championship,” Illinois coach Mike Small said.

The Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships have been played since 1920. Illinois claimed its 16th Big Ten title in 2018, its ninth championship in the past 10 years.

“It is a privilege for The Philadelphia Cricket Club to host the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship,” said Philadelphia Cricket Club President John White. “Our Membership is delighted to have been chosen to host a conference so rich in tradition. I am certain the students from the 14 schools in 11 states that make up the Big Ten will find our golf course challenging and enjoy Philadelphia’s great hospitality.”