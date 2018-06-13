PGA of America president Paul Levy was arrested last week and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, the Riverside County (Calif.) Sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Levy was driving eastbound in the 74-000 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert, Calif. when his vehicle veered off the road and collided into a posted sign, according to a Sheriff’s office release.

Officers responded to the single-car collision at approximately 11:22 p.m. on June 7. During the investigation Levy showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Levy, 57, was transported to a hospital as a precaution but was not injured in the incident. He was booked into Riverside County Jail in Indio, Calif. and charged with a misdemeanor DUI. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2 at the Indio Larson Justice Center, according to Riverside County jail records.

The PGA of America issued the following statement to Golfweek:

“Paul Levy has accepted responsibility for his terrible lapse in judgment last Thursday. He has expressed deep regret and fully understands how irresponsible his actions were. The PGA of America will support Paul as he seeks counseling, faces the consequences of his actions and works through the legal process in the months ahead.”

Levy succeeded Derek Sprague as 40th PGA of America president in November of 2016. At the time he was CEO and General Manager of Toscana Country Club, in Indian Wells, Calif. Levy stepped down from those roles in May of 2017.

A native of New Orleans, Levy is a 1983 graduate of Louisiana State University where he played on the golf team. He has worked an array of positions in the golf world, including a stint at Royal Oaks Country Club in Houston before his stint at Toscana.