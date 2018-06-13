Phil Mickelson reportedly plays golf with Tom Brady ahead of U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson enters this week at Shinnecock Hills still searching for that elusive U.S. Open title. But he’s going to have fun amidst his quest.

How else would you describe his Tuesday? According to Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte, Mickelson played a round at nearby Friar’s Head Golf Club on Tuesday with Rickie Fowler, investment banker Jimmy Dunne … and Tom Brady.

That’s a pretty stout group for a Tuesday.

While we don’t know what the quartet talked about, we hope Mickelson at least regaled the New England Patriots quarterback about his own skills tossing a football.

Here’s video evidence that Lefty kind of has a cannon…

Clearly, Mickelson’s calling is golf. But if any NFL teams are looking, there seems to be a pretty good QB on the links.